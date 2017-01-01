The ultimate train set builder

Thomas & Friends Minis

    COPPA Compliant

In a Nutshell

Create your very own train set piece by piece and bring it to life with Thomas and all his friends. Customize endlessly and let your imagination run free with whirly waterslides, frozen loops, rainbow bridges, dino spine rails and more! Climb aboard your favorite Minis engine and experience every twist, turn and stunt! Ready, set, build!

Experience the colorful world of Thomas & Friends like never before with Augmented Reality!

Bring all your favorite engines and train sets to life anywhere you want and go on treasure hunts inside your creations.

Explore the App

"[Augmented Reality] is built into iOS 11 and lets apps like Thomas & Friends Minis... bring the real and virtual worlds together on your screen in entirely new and amazing ways."

Build and customize your own magical world

A huge variety of beautiful decorations, stunts and terrains! With intuitive and easy-to-use controls, you can get creative and invent your own amazing stories and adventures without limit.

Thomas & Friends: Magical Tracks

Budge World

Thomas & Friends: Go Go Thomas

